Funnel clouds seen from tornado-warned storms across parts of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Funnel clouds were seen after tornado-warned storms moved across parts of the Miami Valley on Saturday night.
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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, four tornado warnings were issued across the area after 8 p.m. on Saturday.
>>PHOTOS: Funnel clouds in Miami Valley
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Several iWitness7 viewers sent photos and videos of what appeared to be funnel clouds in Champaign County.
Kyle Tilton sent us pictures of a funnel cloud over a white house in St. Paris.
Video shows a huge dark storm cloud over an Urbana field.
There were some cloud rotations in DeGraff.
The National Weather Service will have to survey the damage to determine the strength of a tornado.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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