Funnel clouds seen from tornado-warned storms across parts of Miami Valley

Funnel clouds were seen after tornado-warned storms moved across parts of the Miami Valley on Saturday night.

Funnel clouds seen from tornado-warned storms across parts of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Funnel clouds were seen after tornado-warned storms moved across parts of the Miami Valley on Saturday night.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, four tornado warnings were issued across the area after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

>>PHOTOS: Funnel clouds in Miami Valley

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Several iWitness7 viewers sent photos and videos of what appeared to be funnel clouds in Champaign County.

Kyle Tilton sent us pictures of a funnel cloud over a white house in St. Paris.

Video shows a huge dark storm cloud over an Urbana field.

There were some cloud rotations in DeGraff.

The National Weather Service will have to survey the damage to determine the strength of a tornado.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

0 of 32 Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnell clouds on N Casstown Sidney Road Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnell clouds on N Casstown Sidney Road Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnell clouds on N Casstown Sidney Road Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel cloud photos in Miami Valley Photo contributed by: iWitness7 Viewer (iWitness7 Viewer) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter) Funnel Clouds in Miami County Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter)

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