Governor candidate disqualified after running mate drops out in Ohio

Photo courtesy of Heather Hill for Governor (via Facebook)

COLUMBUS — A candidate for Ohio governor is no longer qualified to receive votes after their running mate withdrew.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office said in a social media post that Stuart Moats withdrew his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Wednesday.

He was running for lieutenant governor alongside Heather Hill.

She is running in the GOP primary against Vivek Ramaswamy.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Absent a valid lieutenant governor candidate, Ms. Hill no longer qualifies to receive votes for the office of governor,” the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office said.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that the withdrawal follows days of back and forth between Hill and Moats. She accused him of calling her a racial slur back on April 18, according to a social media post.

Hill said on Wednesday in a social media post that her gubernatorial campaign will continue.

“We will continue to fight, we will continue to stand, and when we meet opposition, we do not fold, we do not cower or go away. This was a well-orchestrated plan to sabotage my campaign because they were well aware that I would win this election,” she said.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office said that it told Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections that any votes for Heather Hill and Stuart Moats would not be counted, and that each board must provide notice.

Early voting is now underway in Ohio.

The Ohio primary election is on May 5.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]