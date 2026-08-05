Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting, killing another man after argument

A judge gave the man accused of shooting and killing Theodore Montgomery early Friday morning a $1M bond.

Suspect in Dayton shooting on Central gets $1M bond

DAYTON — A man accused of a deadly shooting in Dayton last month is now facing formal charges.

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Jamont Matthews, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

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The charges stem from the shooting death of 42-year-old Theodore Montgomery nearly two weeks ago.

As previously reported, Dayton Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Central Avenue shortly after midnight on July 24.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a male told a dispatcher that he heard at least eight shots.

A second caller told dispatchers she saw someone lying on the ground, noting that he wasn’t breathing.

Officers found Montgomery suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Despite officers providing first aid, he died from his injuries at the scene.

An affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court allege Matthews and Montgomery were arguing as they walked up Central Avenue.

Police say Matthews then ran to his apartment halfway up the block, on Superior Avenue, then came out of his apartment and ran down the block on Central Avenue, where he shot Montgomery several times.

Court documents indicate police found six 9mm shell casings next to Montgomery’s body.

Detectives used a warrant to search Matthews’ apartment and found a loaded 9mm handgun hidden under a bathroom sink.

Matthews was later arrested. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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