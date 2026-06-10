Groundbreaking held for credit union in Kettering

Photo contributed by City of Kettering (via Facebook)

KETTERING — Leaders broke ground for a new Code Credit Union opening soon in Kettering.

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The City of Kettering said in a social media post that the groundbreaking was at the 2300 block of Wilmington Pike on Tuesday.

This is just north of the Wilmington Pike/Smithville Road split.

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Code Credit Union will open its third branch in Kettering either later this year or early 2027, according to the city of Kettering.

“We look forward to bringing expanded access, personalized service, and financial solutions to even more members in Kettering and the surrounding area,” Code Credit Union said on social media.

Code Credit Union has two locations.

One in Dayton on W. Monument Avenue. The second is on W. National Road in Englewood.

Code Credit Groundbreaking Kettering Photo contributed by City of Kettering (via Facebook) (City of Kettering (via Facebook))

Code Credit Groundbreaking Kettering Photo contributed by City of Kettering (via Facebook) (City of Kettering (via Facebook))

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