‘Heartbreaking;’ Bowling alley announces closure after fire

CLARK COUNTY — A bowling alley damaged by a fire has announced it will close and go up for sale.

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News Center 7 reported a fire broke out at Northridge Lanes on Moorefield Road in July 2025.

On Thursday, its owners announced they have made the decision to close and sell the bowling lane due to “ongoing challenges” with the insurance process after the fire.

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“Closing this chapter is heartbreaking, but we are proud of everything this business represents and the relationships it created. While this journey did not end the way we hoped, we remain grateful for the memories, support, and trust so many people gave us,” a post on social media read.

The bowling alley has been in the community since the ‘60s.

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