High fuel prices drive up air travel costs

DAYTON — It’s not just gas for your car that’s gone up; air fares have seen a jump in prices.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is looking at ways to save money; he will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

David Johnson just landed at Dayton International Airport when we caught up with him.

He’s back in the Miami Valley from Atlanta for a family reunion.

“Prices are going up a little bit because of the gas prices

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The latest Data from the Department of Transportation the average domestic flight is $428.

That’s up nearly 6 percent from the end of last year and nearly 8 percent from the same time period last year.

“We’ve seen sky-high jet fuel prices; that’s really what’s driving a lot of this,” Clint Henderson, travel expert with The Points Guy, said.

While fuel prices have caused this jump, they may be here to stay.

“The CEOs of two major airlines, at least, have said that high prices are here to stay, so they don’t care if fuel prices go back down; they’re saying, ' The consumer did not resist when we raised prices, so we’re going to keep prices high,’” Henderson said.

Nearly six million people hopped on a plane over the Fourth of July holiday, which is slightly higher than last year.

Henderson said it’s clear people still want to travel, despite high prices.

“Best thing you can do as a traveler if you want a deal is to add flexibility,” he said.

He suggests using flight trackers to watch flights and be flexible on dates.

“You can save a lot of money,” Henderson said.

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