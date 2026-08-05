Homeland Security ‘going after’ Haitians with terminated TPS following judge’s ruling

The Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the United States has officially ended following a judge’s order.
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Federal court documents show that U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes lifted her stay, which temporarily prevented the Trump Administration from removing legal protections.
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The ruling impacts over 300,000 Haitians in the country, including over 10,000 in Springfield.
In a social media post, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the department was “going after” Haitians with terminated TPS.
“These individuals can either self-deport or we’ll arrest you and send you back. It’s that simple,” Mullin said.
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