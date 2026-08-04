How our next weather system impacts us late week

How a cold front impacts the next several days

DAYTON — We are getting a better picture how an upcoming cold front impacts us late week and into the weekend. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Our high-resolution runs of Futurecast now extend out to Thursday afternoon. They are showing a weakening trend with this system as it brings few shower chances for multiple days.

Check out early Thursday morning:

How a cold front impacts the next several days

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Then most of the rain falls apart as it runs into high pressure later Thursday morning:

How a cold front impacts the next several days

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If we do tap into enough energy, we’ve got tropical humidity so any of the downpours can dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Friday will likely be the best chance that most of us see storms.

How a cold front impacts the next several days

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