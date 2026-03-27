Husted appointed to Senate Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: U.S. Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) questions Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Committee met to investigate the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) has been appointed to serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

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The committee is the largest in the U.S. Senate and is responsible for drafting legislation that allocates federal funds to government agencies, departments, and organizations each fiscal year.

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“My overarching goal as a United States Senator for Ohio is to provide excellent service and put Ohioans first, and joining the Senate Appropriations Committee allows me to further deliver on this mission. My assignment on Appropriations will allow me to be a stronger voice in fighting for the needs of our state while finding savings to protect hard-earned tax dollars,” Husted said in a statement.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Husted will be “an excellent addition” to the committee.

“I am confident he will be a strong partner in our work to ensure that federal spending delivers real, fiscally responsible results for both the American people and the people of Ohio,” Collins said.

Husted will serve on the following six subcommittees:

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies

Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies

State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs

Interior, Environment and Related Agencies

Legislative Branch

Financial Services and General Government

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