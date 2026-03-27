Husted appointed to Senate Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) has been appointed to serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
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The committee is the largest in the U.S. Senate and is responsible for drafting legislation that allocates federal funds to government agencies, departments, and organizations each fiscal year.
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“My overarching goal as a United States Senator for Ohio is to provide excellent service and put Ohioans first, and joining the Senate Appropriations Committee allows me to further deliver on this mission. My assignment on Appropriations will allow me to be a stronger voice in fighting for the needs of our state while finding savings to protect hard-earned tax dollars,” Husted said in a statement.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Husted will be “an excellent addition” to the committee.
“I am confident he will be a strong partner in our work to ensure that federal spending delivers real, fiscally responsible results for both the American people and the people of Ohio,” Collins said.
Husted will serve on the following six subcommittees:
- Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies
- Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies
- State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs
- Interior, Environment and Related Agencies
- Legislative Branch
- Financial Services and General Government
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