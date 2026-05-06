Brown to face off against Husted for US Senate seat

OHIO — Ohio voters have selected which Democratic candidate they want to see in the general election.

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Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Incumbent Jon Husted will face off for a seat in the U.S. Senate in November.

Husted ran uncontested.

Brown was challenged by Ron Kincaid (D).

As previously reported, in early 2025, Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Lt. Gov. Husted to fill Vice President JD Vance’s seat in the Senate.

Husted has previously served as an Ohio State representative, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor.

Brown has previously served as an Ohio State representative, Secretary of State of Ohio, Congressman for Ohio’s 13th District, and a Senator.

He lost his seat in the Senate to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024.

The general election will take place on November 3, 2026.

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