I-75 construction update: Ramps to close, reopen next week in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has provided an update on the reconstruction of Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

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Traffic changes between Needmore Road and Leo Street will go into effect next week as the next ramps will close and another will reopen.

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Starting on July 10 at 9 p.m., ODOT crews will work to close the entrance and exit ramps on I-75 north at Stanley Avenue.

These ramps will be closed for approximately 60 days and will be in place by the early morning commute on July 11, ODOT said.

Once the ramps are closed, drivers trying to get on Stanley Avenue from the interstate will be detoured by way of I-75 to Wagner Ford Road, then N Dixie Drive to get onto the road.

Those trying to get to the interstate from Stanley Avenue will have to follow Stanley Avenue to N Dixie Drive, then to Wagner Ford Road to get onto I-75 North.

As crews work to close these ramps, they will also reopen the ramps at I-75 North and Wagner Ford Road.

Drivers will be able to access that ramp starting the morning of July 11.

ODOT said the ramps at Wagner Ford Road will be opened before the Stanley Avenue ramps close.

However, all work is weather-dependent.

“ODOT understands that construction can be disruptive, and we appreciate the traveling public’s patience and understanding as we work to improve Ohio’s infrastructure,” the department said.

People driving in work zones are reminded to be attentive and use additional caution by slowing down and eliminating distractions.

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