I-TEAM: Post office stops delivery in local neighborhood due to loose dogs

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The post office said it temporarily stopped delivering mail to a Montgomery County neighborhood.

It said it made it do this because two dogs are loose on the street.

Bruce Hobson relies on his mail for important things like medication and bills.

But lately, that’s all stopped coming to the house.

“Our mail carriers refused to deliver mail to several houses in the area. For the last, it’s going on four weeks now,” Hobson said.

He said that’s because of two aggressive dogs at his neighbor’s house.

Instead of delivery, Hobson and his wife and their neighbors have to drive to their post office to pick up mail.

It’s a three-mile drive to the one on Salem Avenue in Dayton.

“It’s a burden for me because I’m recovering from a stroke from four years ago,” Hobson said.

He said he’s reached out to the post office about this with no luck getting answers.

“We’ve tried everything we can do to try to resolve this,” he said. “So we reached out to Channel 7 because of the success that you guys have had of helping folks in these kinds of situations.”

News Center 7 reached out to the post office, which said:

“The safety of employees is the Postal Service’s top priority. Mail has been temporarily suspended on Dorset Drive because of two loose dogs roaming the street.

Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious issue. One bite can cause a serious injury; they are painful, yet they can be prevented. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership. Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day and having their dog secured as the carrier approaches their property for delivery will minimize any dog carrier interactions.

Customers impacted can pick up their mail at the Dayton View Post Office 557 Salem Ave Dayton, OH 45406. Hours are Mon-Fri 8:30 am until 5:00 pm and Saturday 9:00 am until 1:00pm.

Delivery will resume when the dog is restrained, and it is safe for the carrier.”

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center told News Center 7:

“We have three reports on record regarding this matter and have sent Animal Care & Control officers to the area each time.

While we are aware of concerns related to mail delivery, we cannot speak to postal service operations. Questions regarding mail service should be directed to the appropriate postal authorities.

We have made contact with the dog owner and provided education regarding responsible confinement and pet ownership expectations. We take these concerns seriously and remain committed to both public safety and responsible animal care.

We encourage all residents to practice responsible pet ownership to help ensure the safety of neighbors, postal carriers, and the community.

If residents encounter a loose or lost dog, they should contact their local dog warden or shelter before taking the animal into their care.

Residents may call (937) 898-4457 to report a stray dog. Callers should be prepared to provide information that helps Animal Care & Control prioritize the call for service. Individuals may also:

• Check for a county dog license

• Look for a rabies tag

• Check social media posts

• Have the dog scanned for a microchip

We appreciate residents bringing concerns forward and will continue responding appropriately to ensure compliance with the law and the safety of our community.”

Harrison Township and the sheriff’s office, which provides policing for the township, said they have not gotten complaints about this situation.

“We just want to get our mail just like everybody else,” Hobson said.

