Indiana police chief arrested in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — An area police chief was arrested in Clark County on Friday.

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New Chicago Police Chief Earl Mayo is currently in custody of the Clark County Jail on a “fugitive from justice” charge, according to online jail records.

He was arrested on May 22 around 6 p.m.

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Court documents filed in Lake County, Indiana, on Sunday state that Mayo is facing charges in his home state, including theft, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of an anabolic steroid, and official misconduct.

We have reached out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana, Mayo’s father, and the City of New Chicago.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

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