Injuries reported after crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Police are investigating a crash at a Dayton intersection on Tuesday evening.
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The crash was reported at Linden Avenue and Xenia Avenue around 5:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The supervisor added that at least two people were hurt in this crash.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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