Installation of utilities project to close portion of road in Clayton

CLAYTON — A section of road in Clayton will be closed for three days for the installation and connection of utilities.
Westbrook Road will be closed between Hoke and Union Roads from Mar. 3 through Mar. 6, according to a Facebook post.
The road will reopen after 5 p.m. on all days.
Detour signs will be posted to help drivers around the closure.
Drivers are encouraged to plan, use alternate routes, and allow for extra travel time on these days.
