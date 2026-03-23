‘It could have been a lot worse;’ Fire marshal speaks on fire at Fuyao

Firefighters responded to a fire on the rooftop at Fuyao Glass of America in Moraine on Sunday night.

MORAINE — No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at the Fuyao Glass America in Moraine, according to the Moraine Fire Marshall Doug Hatcher.

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News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Stroop Road around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

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Hatcher said the fire had started on the roof of the new coding factory building.

He said that most of the smell reported throughout the residential areas is from roofing materials that caught fire.

Hatcher said they are waiting until the fire is out on the roof before investigating inside.

Parts of the coding factory are still under construction, said Hatcher.

Hatcher said that as of now, they do not know whether any of the chemicals inside have been affected or whether any collapses have occurred.

The power has been turned off to both buildings of the factory.

Due to severe weather that rolled through the Miami Valley, Hatcher said they had to suspend operations on the roof because of lightning.

He said the wind also caused issues for crews on scene because it blew fire from the top of the building to the sides of the building, as well as blew water away from where the hoses were aimed.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Hatcher.

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