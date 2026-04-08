‘It looked egregious;’ Local civil rights leader speaks on viral video of arrest in Dayton

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) has released a statement about a viral video of a recent arrest.

DAYTON — A viral video showing a Dayton police officer using force during an arrest is creating controversy in the community.

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As previously reported, the incident, which is under review, occurred at Hoover Avenue and Lilac Avenue.

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Dayton police said the officers tried to arrest a man they believed was carrying fentanyl on Friday afternoon.

They said the man resisted arrest, but have not yet released body-camera video.

The video recorded by a bystander shows the end of the arrest.

News Center 7 received permission to use the video, which shows two Dayton officers on the ground with a 41-year-old man.

They struggle to handcuff the man. At one point, one officer appears to hit him twice in the face.

It continues, and packets of suspected drugs become visible.

“It looked egregious to me,” Dayton Branch NAACP President Derrick Foward said.

Foward said his organization conducts its own investigations in these cases, especially if someone files a complaint with his office.

“You can’t always believe what your eyes are seeing until you have different, multiple angles of something,” Forward said.

The Dayton Police Department acknowledged the video’s existence within 48 hours, then released a longer statement:

“The Dayton Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media related to an incident that occurred on April 3, 2026.

At approximately 3:48 PM, Dayton police officers encountered an individual in the area of Hoover and Lilac while on routine patrol. During the contact, officers discovered the individual was in possession of more than 20 grams of suspected fentanyl. This quantity of suspected fentanyl meets the threshold for a first-degree felony under Ohio law.

While attempting to place the individual under arrest, the individual resisted. Officers brought the individual to the ground and used force while attempting to secure the individual in handcuffs.

The individual was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated following the use of force and was later transported to jail.

In accordance with Dayton Police Department policy, a supervisor responded to the scene and initiated an administrative review. This review includes an examination of body-worn camera footage and witness statements and is conducted to ensure accountability and transparency.

We understand that incidents involving use of force can raise concerns within the community. Additional information will be shared as appropriate once the review is complete. The Dayton Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining trust with the community we serve.”

The viral video doesn’t show what led officers to take the man to the ground.

Foward said he wants more information and a look at the police body camera video.

“When you’re not held responsible, that’s where the distrust comes,” he said. “If you’re held accountable for your actions, then a level of trust can start to cultivate itself.”

News Center 7 has filed a public records request with the city and police department for the cruiser and body camera videos for this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

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