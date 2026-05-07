‘Just heartbroken;’ Neighbors react after fire destroys Dayton market

DAYTON — A local market is now just a pile of rubble after being destroyed by a fire on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

>>PHOTOS: Massive fire rips through local convenience store

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire was reported at Tasty Bird Market on West Third Street around 4:40 a.m. on May 6.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames ripping through the building.

“On arrival, we found dense smoke. Crews attempted to make entry, but because of fire conditions, we never made it inside. So, we had a defensive fire,” Dayton Fire Department Captain Kathleen Keenan said.

>>RELATED: Flames rip through, destroy Dayton convenience store

Neighbors stopped by on Wednesday to reflect on the many memories they made at Tasty Bird Market. From the food they grabbed to the role it played in the community.

“Seeing that it’s been, it’s rubble now; it’s like, wow. It’s just unbelievable,” said Ivan King.

“Yes, I used to come here all the time, back in the 70s and 80s,” said Derrick Benjamin.

“Just heartbroken, just to see it gone,” said Tammy Davidson. “You know, I heard that they had to demolish it. But to actually see it, that’s why I drove up to see for myself.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 of 37 W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff)

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