Kettering proposes closing ice arena within a decade, sparking outcry

Kettering Parks and Recreation has proposed a master plan that includes closing the city’s ice arena within the next decade.

KETTERING — Kettering Parks and Recreation has proposed a master plan that includes closing the city’s ice arena within the next decade.

The proposal has prompted residents from across the Miami Valley to urge the city to keep the facility open.

City officials cited aging infrastructure as a primary reason for the potential closure, noting that the arena’s roof and chillers are approaching the end of their useful life.

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A community survey conducted for the master plan indicated that residents wanted the department to prioritize live events, fitness and wellness programs.

During a public meeting at the Kettering Rec Center, more than 50 people asked city officials why the plan includes closing the ice arena.

Some attendees suggested that the city should look for regional funding to keep the facility open rather than tearing it down.

Courtney Bacc, a Bellbrook resident who attended the meeting, expressed frustration with the data used to support the proposal.

Bacc argued that the survey cited by the city did not properly reflect how the facility is used by people living outside of Kettering.

“I’m feeling frustrated after this meeting,” Bacc said. “I feel that the survey, the statistically significant survey they kept mentioning, surveyed the Kettering residents but didn’t take into account the regional use of the facility.”

Beyond the proposed removal of the ice arena, the master plan outlines several other changes to the city’s parks and recreation assets.

These include improvements to the Fraze Pavilion and upgrades to outdoor trails.

The Kettering Parks Department is expected to finalize the master plan later this month.

The Kettering City Council could vote on the plan in September.