Kings Island looking for over 5,000 workers for 2026 season

MASON — Are you looking for work? Kings Island is hiring for the 2026 season.

The 364-acre amusement park plans to hire 5,000 seasonal workers as it prepares for the 2026 season, according to a Kings Island spokesperson.

The park will host a week-long hiring event from Feb. 14-22 as part of a large recruiting campaign by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation across its North American Parks.

Seasonal positions are available in several departments, including food and beverage, ride operations, aquatics, safety and security, and park services, the spokesperson said.

“Our associates are instrumental in providing the best experience for our guests each year, and now is the time to prepare for what will be an amazing season,” said Tony Carovillano, park manager of Kings Island. “With the debut of our new Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare dark ride, the wide variety of record-breaking thrills and our award-winning kids’ areas, it’s an exciting time to be a part of the Kings Island team.”

Hourly pay ranges from $14 to $21 per hour.

An on-site hiring event will take place Feb. 13-21 at Kings Island from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to apply online before attending.

