Kings Island to open for season this weekend

MASON — Kings Island is just days away from opening for the season.

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The park officially opens for the year on Saturday, April 18.

TRENDING STORIES:

This season will see the opening of Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, which replaces the Boo Blasters on Boo Hill dark ride.

The new ride, which makes its public debut on Saturday, is a nod to the original that was at Kings Island from 1992 to 2002.

Additionally, the park’s Grand Carousel turns 100 years old this season. It was moved to Kings Island in 1972 after previously operating at Cincinnati’s Coney Island, and is the oldest ride in the park.

Additional information about the park, tickets, and season passes can be found here.

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