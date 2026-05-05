Kroger brings back senior discount day on Wednesday

MIAMI VALLEY — The Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger is offering a discount for senior shoppers this week.

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On Wednesday, May 6, shoppers 55 and older can get 5% off their total in-store purchase.

Exclusions apply to certain items, including alcohol, tobacco, fuel, gift cards, prescriptions, and other restricted items.

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To take advantage of the deal, shoppers can use their Kroger loyalty card or an alternate ID and let their cashier know they qualify.

Free treats will also be available at a senior engagement table set up at local stores.

“Our senior discount day reflects Kroger’s commitment to our customers by delivering value and helping them save on their groceries,” Danielle Gentry, head of communications and public affairs, said.

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