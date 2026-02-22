Kroger closing Little Clinic location in Miami County

PIQUA — Kroger will close its Little Clinic location at one of its Miami County stores.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Little Clinic located inside the Piqua Kroger on Covington Avenue will close on April 4, according to a notice posted at the store.

TRENDING STORIES:

The announcement directed patients to the nearest location in the 700 block of W. Market Street in Troy.

Customers can also visit this website for more information.

The notice said that the Kroger pharmacy will remain open as the clinic’s closure will not impact them.

Patients can require copies of their medical records at any Little Clinic location.

They can also call 1-877-852-2677 or email them at medicalrecords@thelittleclinic.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group