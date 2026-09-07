Labor Day holiday shifts waste pickups for local residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Local cities announced that waste collection will be delayed by one day due to Labor Day.

The City of Centerville announced on social media that its waste collection has been pushed back one day.

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Monday pick-ups will be on Tuesday, Tuesday pick-ups will be on Wednesday, and so on and so forth.

The City of Dayton also announced that its waste collection will be delayed one day.

In a social media post, they said that garbage collection will occur on a one-day delay during the week of Sept. 7.

As well as, there will be no bulk collection this week.

For the City of Moraine, collection that is scheduled for Sept. 11 will occur on Saturday, Sept. 12.

For Jefferson Township customers, recycling and bulk pickup scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 will be picked up on Sept. 12.

Customers are encouraged to have their containers at the collection point by 6 a.m. on collection day.

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