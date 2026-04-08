Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday.

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Several Dayton Police units responded to the 1840 block of Valley Pike on Wednesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The sergeant could not confirm the nature of the call.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

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