Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Kettering school

KETTERING — A bomb threat resulted in an evacuation of a local school on Wednesday.

Kettering police department received a bomb threat at the Dayton Regional STEM school this morning at around 11:09 a.m.

A perimeter was immediately set around the school, and the school was evacuated and cleared.

Dayton bomb dogs are on scene now, doing an additional search of the school.

Woodman from Ranier and Patterson, and Research from College and Bauer are closed as police investigate.

Parents were contacted directly by the school for a separate reunification area to pick up students.

Police said multiple schools across Ohio have received the same type of threat at the same time.

Our news partners at WBNS have reported multiple schools in the Columbus area who recieved similar threats.

News Center 7 reached out to the FBI who issued the following statement:

“The FBI is aware of a number of hoax threats in Central and Southern Ohio. The FBI addresses these threats with the utmost seriousness, as they put innocent lives at risk and are a federal crime. While we have no information to indicate a credible threat, we are currently working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as soon as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

