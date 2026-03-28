Large police presence reported in Troy neighborhood

TROY — A large police presence has been reported in a Troy neighborhood.

Crews were called to Fairmont Court in Troy around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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No additional information is available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what prompted the presence.

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