Large police presence reported in Troy neighborhood

TROY — A large police presence has been reported in a Troy neighborhood.
Crews were called to Fairmont Court in Troy around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
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No additional information is available at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about what prompted the presence.
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