Large police presence reported in Troy neighborhood

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Shooting investigation (fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

TROY — A large police presence has been reported in a Troy neighborhood.

Crews were called to Fairmont Court in Troy around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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No additional information is available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what prompted the presence.

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