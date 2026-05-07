Large police presence responds to chase that ends in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of a crash in Harrison Township on Wednesday night.

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The crash was reported at N Dixie Drive and Needmore Road just after 7 p.m.

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An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher told News Center 7 that Kettering police were chasing a suspect when the crsah happened.

Our crews on scene see Kettering police, Dayton police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

At least two cars were involved in this crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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