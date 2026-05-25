At least 1 injured, all lanes closed after serious crash on busy area road

WARREN COUNTY — State troopers responded to a serious crash in Warren County on Sunday night.

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The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was dispatched around 8:34 p.m. to a crash on State Route 48 near Spring Blossom Drive, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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OHGO’s website reports that both directions of State Route 48 are currently closed.

At least one person is injured because of this crash, OSHP dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.

We are working to find out how many people were injured and how the crash happened.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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