At least 1 injured in Troy fire

TROY — At least one person has been injured in a house fire in Troy on Sunday night.

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The fire was reported around 8:51 p.m. in the 300 block of East Canal Street.

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Medics transported one person from the scene to a local hospital, according to Miami County dispatchers.

We’re working to learn if anyone else was hurt, how the fire started, and the extent of the damage.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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