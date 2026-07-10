At least 10 pets dead, 2 dogs rescued, after mobile home fire in Mercer Co.

CELINA — Several pets have died, and two dogs were rescued after a fire in a Mercer County mobile home on Thursday.

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The Celina Firefighters Local 2603 said in a social media post that firefighters responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Touvelle Street on a reported fire.

Neighbors had reported seeing smoke from the residence.

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When firefighters arrived, they dealt with heavy smoke and high heat throughout the home. They entered the mobile home, extinguished a fire that started in the kitchen, and conducted a search.

Several pets were discovered inside the home. They did not survive.

This includes one dog, two cats, a guinea pig, and an estimated 10-12 birds that died, according to the social media post.

Neighbors helped firefighters rescue two dogs.

“The home sustained significant smoke and heat damage,” the social media post said. “The homeowner will be displaced for the time being, although the residence is not believed to be a total loss.”

No humans were injured as no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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