Local bar goes up for sale after 23 years

MORAINE — A bar is going up for sale after serving the community for 23 years.

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Ziggy’s announced the news on social media.

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“Ziggys is for sale, it’s been an honor serving our community for the past 23 years, but it is time to move on. We want to thank everyone for your support over the years,” the post states.

Those interested are asked to send a private message on Facebook with their name and number to the bar.

Ziggy’s is located at 5528 Springboro Pike.

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