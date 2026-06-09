Local bar and grill shuttered due to unpaid rent

WASHINGTON TWP — A Washington Township bar and grill is closed after allegedly not paying rent.
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A letter on the window of Pour Haus on Miamisburg-Centerville Road said the restaurant owes more than $40,000 in back rent and has not paid rent since Dec. 15, 2025.
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After going months without payments, the landlord terminated the lease.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about the closure and if the owners are facing any criminal charges.
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