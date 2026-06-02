Local City phone lines temporarily down

Local City phone lines temporarily down File photo. (Vyacheslav Shramko/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

DAYTON — A local city’s phone lines are down.

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The City of Dayton announced on social media that its phone lines are currently down.

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The city offices are open to accept payments in person.

We will continue following this story.

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