Local county hall of fame announces 2026 inductees

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame announced its 2026 inductees.
The five inductees are women whose leadership, innovation, and sustained commitment have measurably strengthened their communities, according to a spokesperson.
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The five inductees are:
- Carolyn Bailey
- Sharon Fulcher
- Pam Gayheart
- Donna Pitstick Haller
- Valerie Blackwell-Truitt
The annual recognition day luncheon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Country Club.
Reservations are $25 and must be paid in advance. The final day to RSVP is Sept. 21.
Mail payments to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 703, Fairborn, OH 45324
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