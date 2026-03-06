Local EMA warns of caller ID scams

CLARK COUNTY — A local emergency agency says that people have recently reported receiving suspicious phone calls from its phone number.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) wrote in a social media post that these calls are not coming from their office.

In these spoofing cases, scammers manipulate caller ID information to make it appear as though a call is originating from a trusted government agency.

The Clark County EMA said that it does not call residents to request personal information, money, or verification codes, according to the social media post.

If anyone receives these calls, they say you should know the following:

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from EMA, hang up immediately.

Do not provide personal information, banking details, or verification codes.

If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, contact our office directly using the phone number listed on our official website or county directory.

Consider reporting scam calls to the Federal Trade Commission at this website.

Phone spoofing scams are becoming increasingly common across the United States, Clark County EMA said.

Officials encourage community members to stay vigilant and discuss these tactics with family members, particularly older adults, to help them recognize fraudulent activity.

