Local fire department honored as Ohio Fire Department of the Year

SPRINGFIELD — A local fire department was recognized as the Ohio Fire Department of the Year.

On May 12, members of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division traveled to Columbus for the Ohio Hall of Fame awards ceremony, according to a Facebook post.

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Firefighters from all across Ohio are recognized for their hard work and dedication to their community.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division was recognized at this event as the Ohio Fire Department of the Year.

The following day, on May 13, the Division was recognized at the Ohio Statehouse by Representative Bernie Willis.

The social media post said, “This accomplishment belongs to every member of the Fire Rescue Division who shows up ready to serve Springfield every single day.”

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