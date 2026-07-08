Local first responder stabbed while on call; Suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD — A firefighter/paramedics was stabbed while on a call in Springfield on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the City of Springfield.

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A crew on the Springfield Fire Rescue Division Medic 6 responded to the 2000 block of E High Street to take a patient to the hospital.

Crews responding to the scene were told that the individual was nonviolent and needed to be transported for a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

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“While preparing the patient for transport, the individual suddenly became aggressive and produced a knife,” the spokesperson said.

As crews tried to move to a safe location, one firefighter/paramedic was stabbed in the back.

The medics immediately got to a safe location and requested police on scene.

Officers arrived within minutes and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

The injured firefighter/paramedic was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Their injury is considered to be non-life-threatening, and they are expected to be released.

“This incident is a reminder that first responders face unpredictable and dangerous situations every day, even on calls initially believed to be low risk,” Springfield Fire Rescue Division Chief Jacob King said. “We are grateful our member’s injuries were not more severe and appreciate the rapid response and support provided by the Springfield Police Division and our healthcare partners.”

The incident remains under investigation by Springfield police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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