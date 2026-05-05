Local K9 team earns state certification

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced that a new K9 team has earned its certification.

K9 Pyro and his handler, Deputy Brandon Baldwin, achieved state certification on Tuesday morning after two months of extensive training, according to a spokesperson.

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K9 Pyro is an Explosive Ordnance Detection (EOD) canine.

Having this certification marks a significant milestone in expanding the sheriff’s office capabilities in detecting explosive materials and enhancing public safety.

In addition to explosive detection, K9 Pyro is also trained in article searches and human trafficking. This capability allows the team to assist in searching for missing or endangered individuals, including those who may have wandered away or become lost in wooded areas.

K9 Pyro will join Deputy Baldwin in operations with the Mad River Township area to serve the community.

“This certification and their accomplishments represent a tremendous investment in the safety of our community,” said Sheriff Christopher Clark.

Clark said that they are proud to have the team serving Clark County and their partners across the Miami Valley.

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