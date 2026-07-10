Local man wins $125K jackpot with $10 lottery ticket

CLARK COUNTY — A local man recently won a $125,000 jackpot with a $10 lottery ticket.

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A South Charleston man was playing KENO at Crown Sports Lounge in London back in June when he decided to play EZPKAY Progressive Jackpot Lucky Numbers.

He put $10 in the machine, and suddenly, it said, “Jackpot! Jackpot,” according to the Ohio Lottery.

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The unidentified man had no idea what was going on. When he did, he realized he won the progressive jackpot of over $125,000.

The Clark County man said that “he was shocked to win” a large amount and plans to put the money in the bank, the Ohio Lottery said.

After state and federal taxes, he will receive almost $92,000.

Overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.62.

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