Local pedal wagon closes summer cruises

DAYTON — A local pedal wagon has closed its operations and will not return for cruises this summer.

The Dayton Pedal Wagon announced on its website that it has ended operations at its Dayton location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On the website, the company said it plans to strengthen and grow its core markets in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Covington.

The Pedal Wagon said that if patrons still have a Dayton gift card, it can be redeemed in another city.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group