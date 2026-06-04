Local Pho & Thai restaurant announces closure

(Get the Pho Out Pho & Thai Bistro via Facebook)

Get the Pho Out announces closure

KETTERING — A local Pho and Thai bistro has closed.

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The owners of Get the Pho Out Pho & Thai Bistro announced on Thursday that it has permanently closed, according to a social media post.

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“We are deeply grateful for your support, love, and wonderful memories over the years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the post read.

The restaurant was located at 10 W. Stroop Road in Kettering.

It officially opened in January 2025.

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