Local police officer stuck in Dubai as conflict escalates in the Middle East

MIAMI VALLEY — A Huber Heights police officer is stuck in Dubai as conflict in the Middle East escalates.

Huber Heights Police Officer Drew Metzger spoke to News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson over the phone on Tuesday afternoon.

Metzger is a Miami Valley native, growing up in Clayton and attending the Northmont City School District.

He’s been working with the Huber Heights Police Department for almost two years and is currently in graduate school at Arizona State University.

Metzger said he arrived in Dubai on Tuesday to visit a friend, and the first few days were “super normal.”

He said “everything changed” Saturday morning after the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran.

“I woke up here, and like, everyone was just staying inside... Like, there’s no one really out and about. Everything was kind of just not closed, but just, I don’t know, everyone just kind of walking around with caution, like concerned. And that’s when I had seen the news that attacks happened,” Metzger said.

The United States government has urged citizens in the region to shelter in place.

“It definitely makes your outlook and perspective on life change for sure,” Metzger said.

Metzger added that he’s trying to book a flight back to the Miami Valley, but they all keep getting delayed.

"So I’ve had a flight every single day at 2 a.m., but it keeps getting postponed 24 hours. And from the talks of it, it sounds like this could go on roughly four to six weeks at this point, could get worse," he said.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson asked Metzger to explain what he’s been seeing.

“Yesterday, there was a lot of missiles at night. There’s been a few explosions, but they’ve all been like intercepted missiles, and are not really direct impacts from drones or anything like that,” he said.

He added that the closest damage is at the Palm Hotel, which is about 10 miles from his location.

“I will say the government here has done a good job as far as like reaching out to us and ensuring our safety and well-being. It’s also my understanding that they’ve been able to provide food and resources to people in need. I haven’t experienced that firsthand, but also, I’m staying with a friend. I’m not like completely stranded like some people, so it could be worse, I guess.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, several Ohio lawmakers reacted to the initial strikes over the weekend.

Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that “the President took action to address the threat Iran poses to America and global stability.”

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) released a statement, stating that he fully supports President Trump’s decision to “eliminate the threat once and for all once it became clear there was no other option.”

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) shared a statement on X, calling the president’s actions “reckless,” saying they “put American troops in danger, leaving them vulnerable to retaliation.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the office of Congressman Mike Turner for comment about Metzger’s situation and any resources he could utilize.

We will continue to follow this story.

