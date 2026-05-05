Local road to close for water main repairs

TROY — Peters Road in Troy will be closed on Wednesday, May 5, for road repairs.

The repairs are due to an emergency water main repair, according to a social media post.

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The closure will be between Maple and Spruce Streets.

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