Sheriff’s office warns of scammers impersonating staff, targeting family of incarcerated people

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents of scammers impersonating their staff and targeting the families of incarcerated people.

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The Greene County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that they have received reports of scams happening through phone calls, emails, and text messages, with scammers stating they are from the sheriff’s office.

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The scammers may use agency member names, spoof phone numbers, or create a sense of urgency to try to get your personal financial information.

The sheriff’s office added that they have also received calls involving family members of persons in custody.

The scammer provides various payment options to have the person in custody and an opportunity to be released.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will never call, text, or email you about demanding a payment or personal information,” the sheriff’s office said in a post.

The sheriff’s office urged residents to be cautious of messages that create urgency or threaten legal action.

They also suggest double-checking email addresses and phone numbers.

When in doubt, do not click or respond, and do not share any information.

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