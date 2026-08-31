Local student’s winning design to be featured on fire department’s cancer awareness shirt

SPRINGBORO — A Springboro City Schools student’s design will be featured on a local fire department’s 2026 Cancer shirt.

Emersyn created the winning design that will be featured on the Clearcreek Professional Firefighters Local 4207 breast cancer awareness shirt, according to a social media post.

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The “Crush N Burn Cancer” shirts and sweatshirts are now available in a variety of colors.

To get your shirt, click here.

The fire union generously donates proceeds back to the district to benefit the art program at the junior high.

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