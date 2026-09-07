Local township welcomes new fire captain

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A local fire department welcomed a new fire captain on Friday.

Jefferson Township announced that Captain Carter Shumann had been officially sworn in, according to a social media post.

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The post said that this was “marking the beginning of a new chapter of service to our residents and community.”

Jefferson Township said that they are excited to have Shumann bring his experience and leadership to its fire department.

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