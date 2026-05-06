Local university fundraising to build on-campus stadium

DAYTON — A local university is collecting money to build an on-campus stadium.

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University of Dayton officials confirmed to News Center 7 that fundraising efforts are underway for the construction of the stadium.

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“This stadium initiative is being considered as a way to enhance the student experience, support our student-athletes at both the varsity and club levels, and provide a dedicated on-campus venue for various university and student activities,” the officials said.

Additional details will be shared as the planning and fundraising process continues.

University officials couldn’t share where on campus the stadium would be built.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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