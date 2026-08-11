Local university gets $100K grant to support graduate students

CEDARVILLE — A local university has received a grant to support graduate pharmacy students.

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Cedarville University was awarded a $100,000 Choose Ohio First grant from the Ohio Department of Education.

The funding will provide renewable scholarships for eight graduate students in the Doctor of Pharmacy Program, according to a Cedarville University spokesperson.

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The grant expands financial support for pharmacy students as universities and health care systems work to address national health care workforce shortages.

“This grant represents an important milestone for the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy,” said Dr. Jeff Bates, dean of the School of Pharmacy. “By expanding Choose Ohio First scholarships into our graduate pharmacy program, we are making a Cedarville pharmacy education more accessible for Ohio students while preparing highly skilled pharmacists who will help meet critical healthcare needs throughout Ohio and beyond.”

The award represents Cedarville’s sixth active Choose Ohio First grant and marks the university’s first funding from the state initiative designated specifically for graduate-level students, the university spokesperson said.

Cedarville currently has 150 students enrolled in Choose Ohio First programs.

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