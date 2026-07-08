Local university mourns loss of student killed in crash

Mason High School graduate Ben Tavella, 20, was found dead in his University of Dayton dorm room Tuesday evening. School officials said they believe Tavella, who was wheel-chair bound, died of natural causes.(File Photo/Journal-News)

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a car crash, according to a campus-wide email obtained by News Center 7.

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Matthew Mayer, 20, died early Monday morning as the result of a car crash in his hometown, Buffalo, New York.

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The university said Mayer was a rising junior in the honors program studying finance and accounting.

“A memorial for Matthew will be set up in the first prayer niche of the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception,” the university said.

Information on funeral services for Mayer will be released at a later time.

Students and campus members are invited to stop in, light a candle, or offer a prayer in remembrance of him.

The university will organize a gathering for prayer and support when students return to campus in the fall.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Matthew’s family, friends, faculty, staff and our entire campus community,” the university said.

Students and campus members affected by this loss or who need support during this time have several campus resources available. Those include:

Counseling Center: (937)229-3141

Campus Ministry: (937)229-3339

Student Development: Contact UD Public Safety if after hours at (937)229-2121.

Dean of Students: (937)229-1212

Health Center: (937)229-3131

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

“We are here for you and continue to pray for comfort and peace for each of you," the university said.

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